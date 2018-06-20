Tesla is favoring Germany for its next Gigafactory

If the plans carry through, it would be Tesla’s first Gigafactory in Europe. The continent is a hotbed in the battery tech industry as more carmakers switch to electric vehicles. Matter of fact, industry experts estimate Europe’s battery market could be worth $290 billion by 2025 thanks to the green car revolution happening there, reports Reuters. Germany would make sense to be the location for Tesla’s first European Gigafactory as the company already has the headquarters for its Grohmann Engineering division in Prüm, Germany. That facility recently built a production line for Tesla’s battery factory in Reno, Nevada.