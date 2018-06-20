Now hackers have stolen another $31 million in cryptocurrencies

Hackers were able to infiltrate the systems of Seoul-based crypto-coin exchange Bithumb and make off with $31.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies, the BBC reports. The exchange notified South Korean regulators before tweeting out: “Some crypto-currencies valued [at] about $30m [were] stolen.” The tweet has since been deleted. The heist comes a little more than a week since the last major cryptocurrency exchange heist, which saw hackers make off with $40 million in cryptocurrencies. The values of bitcoin, ethereum, and ripple all fell after news of the heist spread. Bithumb has since asked its customers “not to deposit any funds into Bithumb wallet addresses for the time being.”
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens