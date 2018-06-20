Now hackers have stolen another $31 million in cryptocurrencies

Hackers were able to infiltrate the systems of Seoul-based crypto-coin exchange Bithumb and make off with $31.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies, the BBC reports. The exchange notified South Korean regulators before tweeting out: “Some crypto-currencies valued [at] about $30m [were] stolen.” The tweet has since been deleted. The heist comes a little more than a week since the last major cryptocurrency exchange heist, which saw hackers make off with $40 million in cryptocurrencies. The values of bitcoin, ethereum, and ripple all fell after news of the heist spread. Bithumb has since asked its customers “not to deposit any funds into Bithumb wallet addresses for the time being.”