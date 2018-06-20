The more Elon Musk tweets, the more followers he loses

That’s according to car news site Autowise, which has followed up their SpaceX Tesla retro video game with an analysis of Elon Musk’s tweets over the last year. Their analysis shows that the more Musk tweets, especially recently, the more followers he loses–or he gains fewer followers than normal. This makes some sense in that some of Musks recent tweets have been more erratic and confrontational.
Autowise’s analysis also shows that Musk’s busiest tweeting periods are Friday at the end of the workday and on Sunday evenings. Further, the 10 most frequent words found in Musk’s tweets were:
- Tesla
- falcon
- rocket
- cars
- SpaceX
- landing
- autopilot
- maybe
- production
- actually