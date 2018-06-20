Here are the tech companies condemning Trump’s child separation policy

Leaders and executives from some of the biggest tech companies in the world are stepping up to publicly condemn Trump’s child separation policy. Here’s whose spoken out so far:

Cook told the Irish Times : “It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop.”

The stories and images of families being separated at the border are gut-wrenching. Urging our government to work together to find a better, more humane way that is reflective of our values as a nation. #keepfamiliestogether

Facebook–CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Uber–CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

As a father, a citizen and an immigrant myself, the stories coming from our border break my heart. Families are the backbone of society. A policy that pulls them apart rather than building them up is immoral and just plain wrong. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/g2Cu40zvcX — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) June 19, 2018

Microsoft–CEO Satya Nadella

Writing on LinkedIn: “I consider myself a product of two amazing and uniquely American things–American technology reaching me where I was growing up that allowed me to dream the dream and an enlightened immigration policy that then allowed me to live that dream. My story would not have been possible anywhere else. This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change.”