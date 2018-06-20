Here are the tech companies condemning Trump’s child separation policy

Leaders and executives from some of the biggest tech companies in the world are stepping up to publicly condemn Trump’s child separation policy. Here’s whose spoken out so far:
Google–CEO Sundar Pichai
The stories and images of families being separated at the border are gut-wrenching. Urging our government to work together to find a better, more humane way that is reflective of our values as a nation. #keepfamiliestogether
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 19, 2018
Reddit–cofounder Alexis Ohanian
This was the propaganda video…
Reprehensible. https://t.co/WX6W43FkUc
— Alexis Ohanian Sr. ???? (@alexisohanian) June 18, 2018
Apple–CEO Tim Cook
Cook told the Irish Times: “It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop.”
Facebook–CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Uber–CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
As a father, a citizen and an immigrant myself, the stories coming from our border break my heart. Families are the backbone of society. A policy that pulls them apart rather than building them up is immoral and just plain wrong. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/g2Cu40zvcX
— dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) June 19, 2018
Microsoft–CEO Satya Nadella
Writing on LinkedIn: “I consider myself a product of two amazing and uniquely American things–American technology reaching me where I was growing up that allowed me to dream the dream and an enlightened immigration policy that then allowed me to live that dream. My story would not have been possible anywhere else. This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change.”
eBay–CEO Devin Wenig
Enforce the border—-but do not separate families. America’s moral and ethical leadership is at stake. This needs to be fixed now.
— Devin Wenig (@devinwenig) June 19, 2018
Airbnb–CEO Brian Chesky
Ripping children from their parents’ arms is cruel. This policy must end. pic.twitter.com/R2b3FXtxqU
— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) June 18, 2018
Box–CEO Aaron Levie
The act of separating families at the border is inhumane and un-American. We cannot let this continue. We need our government to address immigration in a compassionate and scalable way *now*.
— Aaron Levie (@levie) June 19, 2018
SalesForce–CEO Marc Benioff
[37] Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. [38] This is the first and great commandment. [39] And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. https://t.co/hSm3cUuwXZ
— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 15, 2018
Lyft–cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer
We are taking action to help the families and children that are being unjustly separated at the border by offering @Lyft Relief Rides to 12 organizations (including @RAICESTEXAS, @TXCivilRights, @supportKIND) #KeepFamiliesTogether
— johnzimmer (@johnzimmer) June 19, 2018
— logangreen (@logangreen) June 19, 2018
Twitter–CEO Jack Dorsey
Do everything it takes to #KeepFamilesTogether.
What are the highest impact ways to help?
— jack (@jack) June 19, 2018
YouTube–CEO Susan Wojcicki
Regardless of your politics, it's heartbreaking to see what's happening to families at the border. Here are some ways you can help: https://t.co/IFVG6g8AKO
— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) June 19, 2018
Cisco–CEO Chuck Robbins
Must end cruel policy of separating accompanied minors from their parents – simply un-American. We need policies that reflect our values and do what’s right for society. @Cisco @BizRoundtable #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/E8QZfQ6amm
— Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) June 19, 2018