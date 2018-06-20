advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:12 am

Here are the tech companies condemning Trump’s child separation policy

By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read

Leaders and executives from some of the biggest tech companies in the world are stepping up to publicly condemn Trump’s child separation policy. Here’s whose spoken out so far:

Google–CEO Sundar Pichai

Reddit–cofounder Alexis Ohanian

Apple–CEO Tim Cook

Cook told the Irish Times: “It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop.”

Facebook–CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Uber–CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Microsoft–CEO Satya Nadella

Writing on LinkedIn: “I consider myself a product of two amazing and uniquely American things–American technology reaching me where I was growing up that allowed me to dream the dream and an enlightened immigration policy that then allowed me to live that dream. My story would not have been possible anywhere else. This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change.”

advertisement

eBay–CEO Devin Wenig

Airbnb–CEO Brian Chesky

Box–CEO Aaron Levie

SalesForce–CEO Marc Benioff

Lyft–cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer

Twitter–CEO Jack Dorsey

YouTube–CEO Susan Wojcicki

Cisco–CEO Chuck Robbins

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company