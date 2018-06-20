Here are the businesses that have made millions off Trump’s child separation policy

Separating scared and helpless children from their parents at the border is big business for some companies–and business has never been better. Yahoo News has identified five companies that are operating the shelters used to house the children taken in President Trump’s controversial child separation policy. They are:
- Comprehensive Health Services Inc.: $65 million
- Dynamic Service Solutions: $8.7 million
- Southwest Key Programs: $1.8 million
- Dynamic Educational Systems: $5.6 million
- MVM: $9.5 million
As of Tuesday morning, 11,786 children were being held as part of the “unaccompanied alien children program,” Kenneth Wolfe, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Service’s Administration for Children and Families (ACF), told Yahoo News.