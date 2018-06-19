Jennifer Lee and Pete Doctor are replacing John Lasseter at Disney/Pixar

Directors Jennifer Lee (Frozen) and Pete Doctor (Up, Inside Out) have been named as the chief creative officers for both Disney Animation and Pixar, succeeding John Lasseter who stepped down after admitting to improper conduct in the workplace.

Insiders debated on whether or not Lasseter would return to his role, but Disney has wisely taken the path of least resistance.

Last year, stories surfaced of Lasseter “grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes” of Disney/Pixar employees. Lasseter admitted to making “missteps” and took a leave of absence to “reflect on how to move forward from here.”

That move has resulted in Lee’s and Doctor’s appointment as the studios’ new creative leads.