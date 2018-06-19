These are the CEOs most employees want to work for

According to the results of the latest Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards , these are the top 10 CEOs in the U.S.:

Zoom Video Communications ‘ Eric S. Yuan (99% approval)

‘ Eric S. Yuan (99% approval) Boston Scientific ‘s Michael F. Mahoney (99% approval)

‘s Michael F. Mahoney (99% approval) DocuSign ‘s Daniel Springer (99% approval)

‘s Daniel Springer (99% approval) In-N-Out Burger ‘s Lynsi Snyder (99% approval)

‘s Lynsi Snyder (99% approval) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ‘s James Downing (98% approval)

‘s James Downing (98% approval) P ower Home Remodeling ‘s Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael (98% approval)

‘s Corey Schiller and Asher Raphael (98% approval) H E B’s Charles C. Butt (98% approval)

(98% approval) LinkedIn ‘s Jeff Weiner (97% approval)

‘s Jeff Weiner (97% approval) Wegmans Food Markets’ Colleen Wegman (97% approval)

Food Markets’ Colleen Wegman (97% approval) Salesforce‘s Marc Benioff (97% approval)

In 2018, there are 15 CEOs who are recognized by their employees in multiple countries, including only one CEO who has made five lists: Microsoft‘s Satya Nadella (U.S. Large, Canada, U.K., France, Germany). Another who placed on four lists is SAP‘s Bill McDermott (U.S. Large, U.K., Canada, Germany).

Only one woman made the top 10: In-N-Out’s Lynsi Snyder. However, seven others made the top 100 for large companies, including GM’s Mary Barra, Cathy Engelbert of Deloitte, Tricia Griffith of Progressive Insurance, Pamela Nicholson of Enterprise Holdings, KPMG’s Lynne Doughtie, Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison, and Colleen Wegman of Wegmans Food Markets.