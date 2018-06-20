As Facebook’s stock soars, here’s why it seems safe from new regulation–for now

When Mark Zuckerberg went to Washington, D.C., in April to explain how Facebook was responding to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, he appeared before dozens of Senators and U.S. Representatives who collectively postured as if they were intending to punish the company.

But as anyone who watched some of the more than 10 hours of Zuck’s testimony will remember, there didn’t seem to be even the least cohesion in the stern messages delivered by the legislators, with many coming across much more interested in promoting their own personal political agendas than with solving any of the privacy issues raised by the scandal.

That, plus a general lack of interest in Washington in passing real legislation of any kind these days, is why the odds of any kind of meaningful regulation of Facebook or other Internet companies in the next few years is slim at best, according to experts who spoke to Fast Company. In the meantime, the company’s stock just soared past $200 per share, an all-time high since going public back in 2012.

“There’s not much movement in Congress now,” says Siva Vaidhyanathan, a professor of modern media studies at the University of Virginia, “not much interest in doing anything serious about Facebook . . . Congress will not move anything forward until 2021, and realistically, [Facebook knows] that the Trump Administration is in no position to study anything deeply or to limit the power of Facebook. [President] Trump got elected through Facebook; the last thing he wants to do is regulate” it.

While Zuckerberg’s company publicly supports the Honest Ads Act–which aims to bring many of the transparency provisions that govern political ads on TV and the radio to Internet political advertising–and has already adopted some of the bill’s provisions, few hold out much hope of that legislation becoming law any time soon.

“There never was any sort of [legislative] consensus on what to do,” says Vaidhyanathan. “Zuckerberg’s testimony illustrated his own inability to grasp the fact that his company’s scale and ambition invited all of these problems, and so what we saw was a legislative body trying to make sense of a really complicated and messy set of problems. And so it’s not surprising that there’s no consensus in either house of Congress.”

Surviving a whirlwind

For Facebook, the last few months have obviously been a whirlwind. The company, of course, had struggled to explain in 2017 how its ads platform had been abused during 2016 by Russians intent on impacting our presidential election. That spawned the Honest Ads Act, sponsored by Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner and Republican John McCain. But in spite of deep anger over the Russian ads imbroglio, few believed there was much chance of meaningful regulation.