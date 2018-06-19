advertisement
Entertainers who have deals with Fox are now denouncing Fox News

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and former Fox affiliate Judd Apatow are leading the charge–and calling on other entertainers to follow suit.

[Photo: E.J. Hersom/Department of Defense; Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

As Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for immigrants increasingly becomes a flashpoint on the issue of basic morality in America, Fox News has remained a steadfast defender of this administration. One person taking exception to the network’s role in providing political cover is Seth MacFarlane, who has created several shows for parent company, 20th Century Fox.

MacFarlane, the prolific mind behind Family Guy, American Dad, and last season’s Star Trek send-up The Orville, tweeted his disgust over the weekend at being involved with the same company that employs Tucker Carlson. His tweet was in response to a controversial Carlson segment in which the host inveighed upon his viewer to “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.” (Reminder: Fox News has been the #1 cable news station for 16 years.)

This outrage at 20th Century Fox has resonated with other similar-minded producers who have programs running on the company, including Steve Levitan, creator of Modern Family, which airs on ABC but is produced by Fox Television.

One of the entertainers who has been most outspoken about the injustices of the Trump era–and that is a stiff competition–is Judd Apatow, who created or co-created Fox shows such as Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, and made recent movies for Fox, including Spy. On Monday, Apatow joined the burgeoning chorus of entertainers speaking out about 20th Century Fox and Fox News. Apatow took the message a step further, though, calling on other creators and performers who have deals with Fox News to let their voices be heard as well.

On Tuesday, Paul Feig, who collaborated with Apatow on Freaks and Geeks in the ’90s, threw his lot in with the others, making a stand against Fox News’ role in furthering the current administration’s agenda.

The Simpsons has always been a 20th Century Fox property, and the show has never shied away from airing its creators’ opinions about Fox News within the show. (Even though some of its creators’ other recent opinions seem decidedly less enlightened.) Perhaps with more creators directing negative attention toward 20th Century Fox over Fox News, other talent signed to the company will follow suit.

A quick online search revealed just some of the many boldface names who could potentially jump in, if so inclined:

Fast Company will update this story if/when more prominent voices join the fray.

