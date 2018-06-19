Entertainers who have deals with Fox are now denouncing Fox News

As Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for immigrants increasingly becomes a flashpoint on the issue of basic morality in America, Fox News has remained a steadfast defender of this administration. One person taking exception to the network’s role in providing political cover is Seth MacFarlane, who has created several shows for parent company, 20th Century Fox.
In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018
MacFarlane, the prolific mind behind Family Guy, American Dad, and last season’s Star Trek send-up The Orville, tweeted his disgust over the weekend at being involved with the same company that employs Tucker Carlson. His tweet was in response to a controversial Carlson segment in which the host inveighed upon his viewer to “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.” (Reminder: Fox News has been the #1 cable news station for 16 years.)
This outrage at 20th Century Fox has resonated with other similar-minded producers who have programs running on the company, including Steve Levitan, creator of Modern Family, which airs on ABC but is produced by Fox Television.
Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA
— Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018
One of the entertainers who has been most outspoken about the injustices of the Trump era–and that is a stiff competition–is Judd Apatow, who created or co-created Fox shows such as Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, and made recent movies for Fox, including Spy. On Monday, Apatow joined the burgeoning chorus of entertainers speaking out about 20th Century Fox and Fox News. Apatow took the message a step further, though, calling on other creators and performers who have deals with Fox News to let their voices be heard as well.
If EVERY Fox Star and show runner said this policy was evil and protested to the Murdoch family it would make a huge difference in this national debate. https://t.co/9Jo0ktbFPT
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018
On Tuesday, Paul Feig, who collaborated with Apatow on Freaks and Geeks in the ’90s, threw his lot in with the others, making a stand against Fox News’ role in furthering the current administration’s agenda.
I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 19, 2018
The Simpsons has always been a 20th Century Fox property, and the show has never shied away from airing its creators’ opinions about Fox News within the show. (Even though some of its creators’ other recent opinions seem decidedly less enlightened.) Perhaps with more creators directing negative attention toward 20th Century Fox over Fox News, other talent signed to the company will follow suit.
A quick online search revealed just some of the many boldface names who could potentially jump in, if so inclined:
- Guillermo del Toro
- James Cameron
- The team behind This is Us
- Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter
- Lee Daniels
- Ryan Murphy collaborator Tim Minear
- All the actors in all the X-Men movies
Fast Company will update this story if/when more prominent voices join the fray.