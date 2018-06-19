Entertainers who have deals with Fox are now denouncing Fox News

As Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for immigrants increasingly becomes a flashpoint on the issue of basic morality in America, Fox News has remained a steadfast defender of this administration . One person taking exception to the network’s role in providing political cover is Seth MacFarlane, who has created several shows for parent company, 20th Century Fox.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 16, 2018

MacFarlane, the prolific mind behind Family Guy, American Dad, and last season’s Star Trek send-up The Orville, tweeted his disgust over the weekend at being involved with the same company that employs Tucker Carlson. His tweet was in response to a controversial Carlson segment in which the host inveighed upon his viewer to “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.” (Reminder: Fox News has been the #1 cable news station for 16 years.)

This outrage at 20th Century Fox has resonated with other similar-minded producers who have programs running on the company, including Steve Levitan, creator of Modern Family, which airs on ABC but is produced by Fox Television.

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

One of the entertainers who has been most outspoken about the injustices of the Trump era–and that is a stiff competition–is Judd Apatow, who created or co-created Fox shows such as Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared, and made recent movies for Fox, including Spy. On Monday, Apatow joined the burgeoning chorus of entertainers speaking out about 20th Century Fox and Fox News. Apatow took the message a step further, though, calling on other creators and performers who have deals with Fox News to let their voices be heard as well.