5 ways to help refugees on World Refugee Day 2018

According to UNICEF, over 50 million children around the world are currently on the move, 28 million of whom have been forcibly displaced by conflict and violence. Many are traveling with their families, but many others are on their own, making their way to places they can only hope will offer them better, safer lives.
Around the world, 5.3 million people have fled the conflict in Syria that has entered its eighth year, 4 million people have been displaced from their homes in South Sudan, 4.1 million have been forced to flee violence in the DRC, and since late August, more than 655,000 Rohingya–nearly half of whom are children–have fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh.
Here are five ways you can help the world’s refugees on World Refugee Day, or any day:
- UNICEF works on the ground to protect children in crisis. They take care of basic needs like offering food and water along refugee routes, creating child-friendly spaces in refugee camps, and places where women can rest and take care of their babies. Donate here.
- In the U.S., sign up to volunteer at a local refugee resettlement office here.
- If you have legal experience, or are looking to gain some, join the International Refugee Assistance Project or learn more about it here.
- Doctors without Borders, a.k.a. MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières), works around the world to provide important medical services to refugees. Click here to learn more about donating your time or money.
- Sign up to host refugees through Refugees Welcome. You can volunteer to provide shelter to refugees by renting to them or offering to invite them in and room with them, kind of like Airbnb. The organization will even help you pay your rent and cover extra utilities.
- Send a letter to a refugee through CARE. Find out more here.
- Support businesses owned by refugees and companies that support refugees.