5 ways to help refugees on World Refugee Day 2018

According to UNICEF, over 50 million children around the world are currently on the move, 28 million of whom have been forcibly displaced by conflict and violence. Many are traveling with their families, but many others are on their own, making their way to places they can only hope will offer them better, safer lives.

Around the world, 5.3 million people have fled the conflict in Syria that has entered its eighth year, 4 million people have been displaced from their homes in South Sudan, 4.1 million have been forced to flee violence in the DRC, and since late August, more than 655,000 Rohingya–nearly half of whom are children–have fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh.

Here are five ways you can help the world’s refugees on World Refugee Day, or any day: