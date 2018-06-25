Dreamers and Doers: With Justin Woolverton and Devin Dawson

Pursuing your dreams is hard work. It’s even harder when those dreams require turning your life upside-down. Recording artist Devin Dawson and Justin Woolverton, founder and CEO of Halo Top Creamery, were unsatisfied in their previous endeavors and used that as motivation to turn their dreams into reality—and both found success beyond their wildest imaginations. Dawson transformed from a head-banging young rocker to a singer-songwriter who now tells his stories through country music. Woolverton, a former high-octane attorney, stealthily built his ice-cream business and now competes with some of the world’s largest brands.