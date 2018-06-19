How should we remember the problematic rapper XXXTentacion?

The 20-year-old Florida native found breakout success on SoundCloud thanks to his 2015 single, “Look At Me,” which eventually led into his second studio album, called ?, which debuted at No. 1 back in March. But XXXTentacion’s success is inextricably linked to a history of violence that has sparked a debate about how he should be remembered.

When news of his death broke, fans and celebrities flooded social media with the typical outpouring of grief, prayers, and RIPs. There were also those who weren’t so quick to forget XXXTentacion’s many appalling offenses, which included a 2016 domestic abuse case in which the rapper was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, and witness tampering.

In today’s “cancel culture,” where there can understandably be a zero-tolerance attitude toward a public figure’s transgressions, any moderate ground can be fraught with land mines of insensitivities and victim blaming. In a series of tweets, singer Jidenna brought up some noteworthy points in defense of XXXTentacion while not shying away from his violent behavior:

R.I.P @xxxtentacion No one can be so self-righteous that they are happy when a youth dies. The young still have the capability to reform. God bless the kids. #xxxtentacion — Jidenna (@Jidenna) June 18, 2018

For the record, I was never in support of his ways, especially his domestic abuse which I found to be horrific. But I will never demonize an individual without criticizing the society and/or circumstance in which they were raised. Especially someone under 21. — Jidenna (@Jidenna) June 18, 2018