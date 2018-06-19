All the ways Fox News is defending Trump’s child-separation policy

The answer, of course, is Fox News, home of a veritable Olympic dream team of stone-cold stooges.

While the roster of conservative pundits breaking kayfabe to call for an end to this disgusting policy includes Alan Dershowitz and noted sexual harassment aficionado Bill O’Reilly, Trump’s base has gone to bat for him in a big way. Monday’s defensive attacks began with Fox & Friends officially describing DHS Secretary Kristjen Nielsen’s unequivocally false denial of any child-separation policy as “setting the record straight.” Hours later, resident weasel Steve Doocy carefully explained that the cages in which these children are being kept are not actually cages but rather walls built out of chain-link fences. An important distinction! Now we know the lyrics Billy Corgan meant to sing that time were, “Despite all my rage I am still just a rat in several walls built out of chain-link fences.”

As hard as the morning crew on Fox News worked to downplay or deny any foul play on the part of the Trump administration, the night shift is when things got truly Orwellian. Client #3 Sean Hannity somehow came off as one of the more reasonable members of the bunch, by sticking mainly to the Trumpian lie that Congressional Democrats have the power to end the child-separation policy, but choose not to do so, for political reasons. Yes–this cowardly, easy-to-disprove position (“the policy is bad but it’s out of Trump’s hands”) was only the ground floor of where Fox News went on Monday night.

.@TuckerCarlson: "This is one of those moments that tells you everything about our ruling class. They care far more about foreigners than about their own people." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/ZtGITDMj9A — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2018

Flagrant white nationalist Tucker Carlson chose the route of attacking anyone outraged over Trump’s policy as elite virtue-signalers who don’t care about Real Americans. How he arrived at lumping together the broad swath of people who are livid over this issue as one group eludes me; as does the logic of referring to them as “the ruling class” while those enforcing the policy control all three branches of government and are almost uniformly ultra-wealthy–as Carlson is, himself.

“A lot of people yelling at you on TV don’t even have children, so don’t for a second let them take the moral high ground,” Carlson says, reaching for anything at all to grab onto here. Then he continues down one of his favorite paths: white nationalist scaremongering about the evolving demographics in America.