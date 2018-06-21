Dreamers and Doers: The magic of reinvention

Justin Woolverton and Devin Dawson know there is a particular joy associated with digging into a pint of your favorite ice cream or cranking up the volume when your favorite song comes on. They’ve both made careers out of creating such moments of cathartic joy.

But being an ice cream magnate or country singer-songwriter isn’t where either of these restless innovators thought their personal journeys would lead them. The Los Angeles–based Woolverton, 38, began his professional life as a high-powered attorney, jetting around the world to advise clients whom he charged in 15-minute intervals. Dawson, 29, has called Nashville home for the past few years after pivoting from a punishing touring schedule that saw him crisscrossing the country playing hard-core and metal shows.

Although both had enjoyed success in their chosen endeavors, they also discovered that they shared something in common: the passion that had originally driven them in their respective careers was beginning to diminish. So they decided to make big changes, whatever the odds.

Lighter Than Air

Justin Woolverton was in the Four Seasons Hong Kong when he had an epiphany. “I was sitting in the hotel room,” he says, “going through this mountain of paperwork in preparation for a case. And I realized, I hate this, and it wasn’t going to get better for me.”

So he quit his job soon after returning from Hong Kong. But it wasn’t until he was at home, thinking about what he wanted to do next, that he found inspiration in an unexpected place: the freezer.

Like most people, Woolverton loves ice cream. But he is severely hypoglycemic, which means that his blood sugar is too low. Recognizing that others suffer from the same affliction, he began experimenting with different frozen dairy products, in an effort to find one that he could better metabolize. “I realized other people were trying to eat like me, which was basically just limiting sugar,” he says. “It started [by] blending up Greek yogurt and, instead of using sugar or stevia, I added fruit or other stuff. I bought a cheap ice cream maker on Amazon and it evolved from there.”

In 2011, with a home-brew recipe in hand, Woolverton started searching for places to manufacture his new high-protein, low-sugar ice cream at scale. He called every local ice cream factory he could find in Los Angeles. Woolverton found 10 producers; the first nine laughed him off the phone. “There was a little bit of interest on the 10th one I called,” he recalls. “I was very cagey, and I told him, ‘Oh, we’d have to have you sign an NDA and this, that, and the other.’ ” The factory owner was intrigued, and Woolverton had his first vendor. (The manufacturer, a retired record executive, was disappointed to learn that Woolverton wasn’t planning on making marijuana ice cream.) And like that, Halo Top was born.