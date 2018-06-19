Amazon’s Alexa is coming to Marriott hotel rooms

The e-commerce giant announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Marriott by placing its Echo devices in its rooms, reports Reuters. Now Marriott guests will be able to simply speak their hospitality wish to Echo to, for example, order room service or request housekeeping. Reports had stated that Marriott was also looking at Apple’s Siri, but opted for Alexa. However, Marriott would only say that it has “great relationships with a number of technology companies and is always open to exploring opportunities to innovate and better the guest experience.” Amazon’s Alexa-Marriott partnership will begin this summer at select Marriott hotels.