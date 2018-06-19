McDonald’s will test plastic straw alternatives in the U.S.

The news comes after the company announced it would adopt paper straws at all of its U.K. locations this year, reports USA Today. It’s not known at this time what material McDonald’s will use for its alternate straws in America, but paper seems to be the option of choice for food chains ready to ditch plastic straws. Plastic straws have come under fire from environmental activists because of their single-use nature and the fact that they don’t easily biodegrade. Worldwide attention to plastic straw use and alternatives picked up after a video of a sea turtle with a straw up its nose went viral last year.