The Trump administration promised Apple it would not place tariffs on iPhones

Administration officials have promised Apple CEO Tim Cook that import tariffs would not be placed on iPhones made in China, reports the New York Times . The reassurance from the White House comes at a time when the administration has already placed tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China and is threatening to hit the country with another $200 billion worth of tariffs.

The likelihood of a retaliation from China and a brutal new trade war has business leaders all over the world terrified–especially ones like Cook who depend on China to manufacture a majority of their companies’ goods. The Times says that for Apple, it is worried that the Chinese government could retaliate against American companies by causing delays in its supply chain and increase scrutiny over its devices under the guise of national security concerns.