advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

Virginia school named after Confederate general to be renamed after Obama

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

J.E.B Stuart Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia, will be renamed Barack Obama Elementary, reports WRIC. The name change follows a six to one vote in favor by the Richmond Public School Board on Monday. J.E.B Stuart was a Confederate general during the Civil War. School board members say they want to change the name of the school to better promote inclusion within the community. In the lead-up to the vote, there were three contenders for the name of the school: Northside, Wishtree, and, the ultimate winner, Barack Obama.

advertisement
advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company