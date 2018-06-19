Virginia school named after Confederate general to be renamed after Obama

J.E.B Stuart Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia, will be renamed Barack Obama Elementary, reports WRIC. The name change follows a six to one vote in favor by the Richmond Public School Board on Monday. J.E.B Stuart was a Confederate general during the Civil War. School board members say they want to change the name of the school to better promote inclusion within the community. In the lead-up to the vote, there were three contenders for the name of the school: Northside, Wishtree, and, the ultimate winner, Barack Obama.