A 43-minute film about a prostitute wins a Cannes Lions Grand Prix

Corazón by New York’s Montefiore Health System is a 43-minute film that tells the story of a Dominican sex worker receiving a new heart. It’s essentially a long-form organ donation PSA, and the narrative film based on a true story has won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in the health and wellness category.

Created by agency John X Hannes, it stars Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bechir (A Better Life, Weeds) and Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049). It was directed by John Hillcoat (The Road), written by Kelley Sane (Rendition), shot by cinematographer Bradford Young (Selma), and scored by Oscar-winning composer Atticus Ross (The Social Network). Cannes Lions Health and Wellness jury president, R. John Fidelino, said it’s a wonderful example of how creativity can advance a brand’s reputation while raising awareness of an important health issue. “The work raises the profile of our category and pushes the level of creativity in health and wellness,” he said.

An ambitious project, particularly from a hospital, it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April–which is also National Donate Life Month–and was a finalist for the Tribeca X Prize. Given the profile of Montefiore and the pedigree of the talent, Corazón brings to mind last year’s Cannes Lions Gold winner in the Film Craft category, Werner Herzog’s doc Lo and Behold, which was created for data security firm Netscout, with agency Pereira O’Dell.

This may not be the last Cannes Lions sees of Corazón: The film is also in contention for the Titanium Grand Prix being awarded later this week.

Watch the full film here.