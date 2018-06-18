JetBlue isn’t enough, so its founder is launching another low-cost airline

David Neeleman, who’s helped launch numerous airlines, including JetBlue, is working on a new venture. The project, currently called “Moxy,” has already ordered 60 aircrafts. It’s also raising $100 million, according to Bloomberg , citing a paywalled report from Airline Weekly.

Moxy would focus on offering low-cost airfare. It would operate a fleet of C Series jets, which are more fuel efficient, as well offer flights from “secondary” airports. While it wouldn’t be a barebones economy airline–à la Spirit–the reports indicate that Moxy would offer a low-priced but comfortable experience, similar to JetBlue.

According to the reports, Moxy is planning to begin operating its fleet sometime in 2020. Maybe then we’ll get that rare intersection of affordable airfare and slight comfort.