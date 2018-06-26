Apple Maps’ flaws are keeping me from dumping Google for good

2018 could be a watershed year when it comes to the historic willingness of consumers to trade their privacy for online services. People are increasingly becoming leery of sharing personal data with tech giants like Facebook and Google, especially in the wake of the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal . And that’s not to mention all the data breaches that have happened over the past year. Matter of fact, a recent survey found that 40% of people are so worried about their privacy and the information that tech giants collect about them that they have resorted to shutting down at least one of their social media accounts in the past 12 months.

My own qualms about entrusting my data to distant servers were heightened a month after the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, as I was having dinner with a Google Android security engineer in London. He commented that it was just a matter of time before a major breach hit one of Google’s services. I went home that night and began to immediately switch all my default services like email and web browsers to more privacy-focused companies like Apple, which collects much less information about its users.

I was particularly excited to move from Google Maps to Apple Maps after comparing their approaches to privacy. Unlike Google Maps, which requires you to have a Google account associated with Maps if you want to save locations and use other features, Apple Maps lets any user use all of its features and doesn’t track your movements like Google Maps does. From Apple’s Maps privacy policy:

You don’t have to sign in to use Maps. Personalized features, like letting you know when it’s time to leave for your next appointment, are created using data on your device. The data that Maps collects while you use the app — like search terms, navigation routing, and traffic information—is associated with random identifiers so it can’t be tied to your Apple ID. These identifiers reset themselves as you use the app to ensure the best possible experience and to improve Maps.

After I started using Apple Maps, however, my excitement soon turned to disappointment. It was my first extended exposure to the app since its introduction almost six years ago. Though Apple Maps has come a long way since its disastrous launch, it’s still subpar when compared to Google’s Maps. And as someone who lives in a massive city—London—and travels frequently, a full-featured Maps service that “just works” is something I can’t abandon, even if that means my privacy is in someone else’s hands.

Apple Maps is still so far behind Google in features that I was surprised the company only announced one new Maps feature at this year’s WWDC. Any mapping software is only as good as its data, and the way it displays that data to the user. And Apple still has plenty of to-do items to complete before it catches up to Google. It needs:

Better point-of-interest data

Let’s start with some of the most basic functionality a good maps app needs to have: accurate and up-to-date point-of-interest (POI) data. At its most basic, it shows you retail establishments that are in their correct location and roadways that are current. When Apple Maps launched in 2012, its incomplete or just plain wrong POI data was a primary point of criticism. Back then, Apple Maps showed stores on its maps that had closed a decade before and frequently didn’t display other POIs that were current.

Thankfully, if there is one thing Apple has improved with its Maps app in recent years, it’s such data–especially in medium to large U.S. cities. However, in large international cities, even a global capital like London, that POI data can still be lacking, especially compared to Google’s offerings. For example, recently in my neighborhood, a local store closed and a new coffee shop opened in its place. Within two days of the coffee shop opening, Google Maps had the new shop accurately listed, complete with opening times and other data. It took Apple Maps over six weeks to update the same POI data.