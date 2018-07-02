Should you ever accept a promotion without a raise?

As the labor market tightens and employees are ready to jump at new opportunities , a surprising number of companies are making a counterintuitive move: offering more senior job titles without the accompanying pay bump.

According to a June 2018 survey from Menlo Park, California-based OfficeTeam, 39% of HR managers said it’s common for their company to award promotions without pay increases, a 17-point jump from 2011. And 64% of workers reported they’d be willing to accept an advanced title that doesn’t include a raise, up from 55% in 2011.

Why is this happening? And when talent is in such demand, why would promotion-worthy employees accept a promotion without a raise?

Employees want professional development opportunities, and that may be edging out the need for more money in such decisions, says OfficeTeam district president Brandi Britton. “Money is maybe not as important to them as it was five years ago. Certainly it’s important, but on the priority scale for individuals, it’s their development and that ability to show career progression that’s more important,” she says.

The company view

From the company’s perspective, there may be several reasons that an employee is offered a promotion without a raise, says Mikaela Kiner, founder of Seattle-based human resources consulting firm uniquelyHR. Kiner says a title change may simply better reflect the work the employee is already doing without an additional increase in responsibility, or it may be a trial run for permanent advancement. And some companies have very regimented pay increase cycles. In those scenarios, the title-only promotion may make sense, but if it’s done routinely, “That would definitely be of concern in a number of ways,” she says.

Whatever the reason, a promotion is a vote of confidence in the employee, says Marielle Smith, vice president of people at GoodHire, a Redwood City, California, background check company. With more than 20 years in HR, Smith has seen companies give promotions without pay increases and says titles may be used as a reward for a job well done, she says. But companies are typically aware of the risks, she says.

“A title increase is a big deal. With a new title, you have the opportunity to find another job at a different company where you’ll get higher pay based on your new title. Companies know this, and without a comp increase, they risk losing you to another company,” she says.