New York City’s craft alcohol industry is booming in 2018

If there’s one thing New Yorkers like to do, it’s drink. And it turns out they like to make drinks, too. In fact, the city has seen an enormous influx of craft beer makers and distilleries over the last six years.

According to data from the State Liquor Authority, as reported by the New York Post, there are 41 breweries throughout the city’s five boroughs. In 2012, there were just eight. That’s a 413% craft-beer bump. Distilleries, too, have popped up in greater numbers, with 25 local spirit-makers in the city, compared to 11 six years ago. Even wineries are seeing a small boom, with 11 today and only seven in 2012.

It appears to be a nationwide trend. According to data from the Brewers Association, the number of breweries nationwide shot up 16% in 2017. This happened while the overall beer market in the United States saw a 1% decline. Craft alcohol, it seems, is having its moment.

So I guess it’s safe to say that New York City is entering into its hipster booze phase of life. Next, we’ll be reading about a Manhattan-wide rise in mixologists.