MTV Movie & TV Awards live stream: How to watch the red carpet and ceremony without cable

MTV’s target demographic mostly doesn’t watch cable anymore , and many don’t even own a TV, and yet the network’s celebrity-driven awards ceremonies still tend to dominate social media. That may put cord-cutting viewers in a tricky spot tonight when MTV airs its Movie & TV Awards telecast. The annual kudosfest—formerly called the MTV Movie Awards—took place over the weekend, but it airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET . Tiffany Haddish is hosting the ceremony, and nominees include Black Panther and Girls Trip in the movie category, and Game of Thrones and 13 Reasons Why for TV shows.

MTV has already posted a video roundup of its top red carpet looks. You can check that out here. If you want to stream the actual ceremony on your phone or computer, you’re going to need access to MTV either through a pay-TV company or a standalone streaming service that offers MTV.

I’ve rounded up some options below:

Streaming services : MTV, which is owned by Viacom, is noticeably absent from some of the top streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu’s live service, and PlayStation Vue. Fortunately, you can find it on SlingTV, DirecTV Now, and Philo TV. Some of those services may be offering free trials.

: MTV, which is owned by Viacom, is noticeably absent from some of the top streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu’s live service, and PlayStation Vue. Fortunately, you can find it on SlingTV, DirecTV Now, and Philo TV. Some of those services may be offering free trials. MTV live online : If you have pay-TV credentials from a cable or satellite company, you can access a feed of MTV’s live stream directly from its website. More on that here.

: If you have pay-TV credentials from a cable or satellite company, you can access a feed of MTV’s live stream directly from its website. More on that here. MTV mobile apps: MTV offers live TV on its mobile apps for iOS and Android. Again, you’ll need pay-TV credentials to take advantage of these options.

Alternatively, you can always just scan Twitter for all the awards-show updates in real time. We’ll know who won soon enough! On that note, here’s a full list of the nominees.