“The Incredibles 2” shatters box office records with $180 million

This weekend, Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 scored the highest opening weekend ever for an animated movie. The family of superheroes raked in $180 million at the domestic box office, surpassing the previous record holder, Pixar’s Finding Dory, which topped $135 million in 2016, and blowing Disney’s other highly anticipated release, Solo: A Star Wars Story , out of the water faster than Millennium Falcon did the Kessel Run. According to CNN , that wasn’t Incredibles 2‘s only achievement—it also snagged the second-biggest June opening of all time, falling just behind 2015’s Jurassic World, and is the eighth best debut of all time.

The success comes as a relief to Pixar, following the #MeToo scandal of former Disney Animation head John Lasseter, who will officially leave the company at the end of the year. Incredibles 2 has already brought in $231.5 million around the world and is on track to rake in as much as $500 million domestically, which would make it the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Guess that’s what happens when you make fans wait 14 years for a sequel.