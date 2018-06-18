Melania Trump is basically an anti-Trumper

First Lady Melania Trump, an immigrant , “hates to see” other immigrants have their children ripped out of their arms and stored in former Walmarts.

The First Lady doesn’t typically descend from her tower to comment on the dirty world of politics, but apparently, the images of crying toddlers and stories of distraught parents committing suicide when their kids are taken away is just too much for the noted anti-cyberbullying expert to bear and she has made a rare statement.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN Sunday. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.” Basically, she wants her husband’s administration to be best.

The statement puts her at odds with the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which has led to nearly 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during a recent six-week period. The current FLOTUS joins her predecessors Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and even Laura Bush in decrying the policy. Bush, wife of former president George W. Bush, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that “this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”

Want to make your own statement about the policy? Start here.