Tobacco companies’ websites will now have health warnings

The websites of cigarette manufacturers will be required to post clearly labeled warnings about the negative health effects of smoking and the addictive nature of nicotine from today, reports CNBC. The warnings are officially known as “corrective statements” and are required to address five topics:
- smoking’s adverse health effects
- the addictiveness of smoking and nicotine
- the lack of any benefits from cigarettes labeled “low tar” and “light”
- how cigarette design enhanced the delivery of nicotine
- the negative health effects of secondhand smoke
The corrective statements were ordered as part of a 2006 federal court decision that found cigarette manufacturers misled the public about the health risks of its products.