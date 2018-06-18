iOS 12 will automatically share location data during calls to 911

Apple announced today that all iPhones running iOS 12 will automatically share the user’s location data with emergency services when that user calls 911, CNBC reports. The feature will be powered by the RapidSOS system. The system enables 911 call centers to access a phone’s Hybridized Emergency Location data, which includes the phone’s proximity to known Wi-Fi hotspots and cellular towers. Announcing the feature on Monday, Tim Cook said:
“Communities rely on 911 centers in an emergency, and we believe they should have the best available technology at their disposal. When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance.”
iOS 12 is in beta testing now and will be available as a free download this September.