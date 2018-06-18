Google is investing over half a billion in China e-commerce giant JD.com

The U.S. search giant is investing $550 million in cash into China’s second-largest e-commerce player, JD.com, reports CNBC. JD.com is locked in a heated battle for customers with China’s largest e-retailer, Alibaba. The company has recently teamed up with Walmart to sell groceries. Its new deal with Google will see JD.com gain a partner that can better help it to develop its retail infrastructure as well as make a selection of its products available to Western shoppers via Google Shopping.