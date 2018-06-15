Queer Eye season 2 just dropped, but watch this amazing parody first

Rejoice: Netflix’s fabulous new reality show Queer Eye is back for round two. Bless the content engine that no longer has to stick to traditional media schedules!

But before you get in your yoga pants for a lovely Friday night of bingeing, watch this incredible parody of the Fab Five that ribs each of the experts as well as the show’s formulaic (yet poignant!) structure:

There’s YouTuber Benito Skinner playing cowboy-hat-wearing Ron, who wants to get together with his ex-wife’s sister, as well as fashion expert Tan (who insists Ron put on some printed shirts), foodie Antoni (who teaches Ron to make…almond butter toast), and grooming guru Jonathan (who calls Ron a “little baby caterpillar” and then compares him to Brad Pitt). Culture connoisseur Karamo makes a cameo, and interior designer Bobby never shows up because he was too busy redecorating an entire house.

There are hair flips and “honeys” and tears galore. It’ll make you even more excited to spend some good quality time with the Fab Five again.