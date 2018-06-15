Time Warner is now WarnerMedia

Just days after a judge approved AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner , the storied media company has a new name: WarnerMedia.

CNN reports that the company’s new CEO, John Stankey, announced the change Friday afternoon. Part of the rationale was that people continued to get confused between Time Warner, the parent company of HBO and Warner Bros., and Time Warner Cable, the much-hated cable company that was bought by Charter in 2016 and rebranded as Spectrum.

Stankey wrote in an internal memo to employees that the brands of these smaller subdivisions of the company–HBO, Warner Bros., and Turner–will continue to outweigh the corporation’s new name in importance.

Combined with Meredith’s acquisition of Time Inc. in 2017 and now this name change, the name of “Time” is almost entirely gone from the U.S. media landscape. Besides Time magazine itself, the last remnant is the books and music publisher Time Life.