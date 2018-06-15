advertisement
Confirmed: Apple Maps is choking and its features are still offline

[Photo: Samuel Foster/Unsplash]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Many Apple Maps users found the search functions in the app were completely useless today, as Apple servers supporting the service apparently suffered a major outage starting around 11 a.m. ET. Apple has now acknowledged the problem and says it’s working hard to get the service restored.

[Screenshot: Apple Maps]
Searching for locations comes up zilch, and the app can’t seem to find directions to a chosen address. The problem affects versions of the app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Apple confirmed the problem in a tweet.

