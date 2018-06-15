Paul Manafort will not pass “go”

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, was ordered to go to jail today by a federal judge who revoked the bail arrangement that allowed him to stay on house arrest, according to numerous media reports. Manafort pleaded not guilty to foreign lobbying charges in October and was granted house arrest on $10 million bail.

But earlier this month, prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller accused the 69-year-old Manafort of attempted witness tampering. In a courtroom on Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Manafort must now await his trial in pretrial detention. “The harm in this case is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court’s system,” Berman Jackson said, according to CNN.

