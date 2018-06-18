These five industries are trying to predict the future

“Location, location, location.” What has long been a truism in real estate now applies in more and more industries. Today, knowing precisely where your customers and your assets are at any given moment is equally as important as knowing who they are—and leveraging that data to predict what they’ll do next is the source of real disruption.

Take transportation, for example. Companies are using predictive analytics to do a kind of fleet- and routing optimization that simply wasn’t possible before. Amazon, meanwhile, holds a patent on “anticipatory” shipping and has started delivering packages straight to customers’ cars. Want an unbeatable edge in e-commerce? Deliver the right thing to the right place at the right time before customers know they want it.

Companies are beginning to unearth the “ground truth” in location data. In mapping circles “ground truth” refers to observations collected firsthand so, as this new granular information is combined with other data sets, once-hidden or obscure relationships can become visible and the predictive actions that once seemed impossible will become commonplace. Companies like Esri, the brains behind the industry standard location intelligence and mapping platform, ArcGIS, are poised to lead the location intelligence revolution, and give companies an edge through new predictive capabilities.

Here are five industries that could be transformed by this compelling technology.

Retailing

Retailers have long relied on location intelligence for site selection, going back to the days of McDonalds’ pairing of detailed demographics and aerial photography. But with e-commerce eating the world, understanding customers’ “path to purchase” before they’re able to even articulate their desires is critical.

Some retailers use location intelligence to augment customer experience in their best-performing markets, whether through unique features or personalized service. Others use it to customize the product mix in a given store to reflect local trends.

But as their predictive powers have grown, the savviest retailers are moving from rapid reaction to prediction and anticipation. Walgreens, for example, publishes an annual “flu index” mapping antiviral prescription data to create a snapshot of flu season faster than the Centers for Disease Control. Influenza is far from the most lucrative viral phenomenon, of course, and this points toward one method for being faster than same-day shipping—by being there first.