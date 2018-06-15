Facebook execs are meeting Trump’s reelection campaign manager today

Four Facebook executives will meet with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, and Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale, reports Axios . The meeting is being held to discuss alleged censoring of conservative voices on the company’s platform. In a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg in May, McDaniel and Parscale wrote “Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures” and sought protection from “bias against conservative content.”

We won’t tolerate bias toward conservatives or @realDonaldTrump supporters. We’re standing up for you and demanding answers. @GOPChairwoman and I have sent the following letter to @facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and @Twitter’s @jack Dorsey. #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/Poz0Dne9i7 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 24, 2018

Axios says a McCarthy source said, “McCarthy has been speaking out on the issue of conservative censorship online. . . . [The] meeting is an opportunity for McCarthy and Brad and Ronna to engage with one of the most-influential tech companies in the world to raise the concerns of conservatives and drive towards change that restores openness and transparency on these platforms.”

As for Facebook, Axios says one of the company’s staff members replied, “Facebook looks forward to hearing their concerns.”