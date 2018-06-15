advertisement
Facebook execs are meeting Trump’s reelection campaign manager today

[Photo: 12019/Pixabay]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Four Facebook executives will meet with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, and Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale, reports Axios. The meeting is being held to discuss alleged censoring of conservative voices on the company’s platform. In a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg in May, McDaniel and Parscale wrote “Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures” and sought protection from “bias against conservative content.”

Axios says a McCarthy source said, “McCarthy has been speaking out on the issue of conservative censorship online. . . . [The] meeting is an opportunity for McCarthy and Brad and Ronna to engage with one of the most-influential tech companies in the world to raise the concerns of conservatives and drive towards change that restores openness and transparency on these platforms.”

As for Facebook, Axios says one of the company’s staff members replied, “Facebook looks forward to hearing their concerns.”

