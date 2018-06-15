Google’s 2018 diversity annual report by the numbers

Overall, Google’s report concludes it needs to do better on diversity. As Danielle Brown, Google’s chief diversity & inclusion officer, notes:

Google’s workforce data demonstrates that if we want a better outcome, we need to evolve our approach. That’s why from now on ownership for diversity and inclusion will be shared between Google’s leadership team, People Operations, and Googlers. It’s also why we are all committed to accelerating progress, generating equitable outcomes, and ensuring our culture is supportive for everyone. Our strategy doesn’t provide all the answers, but we believe it will help us find them.