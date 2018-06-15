Google’s 2018 diversity annual report by the numbers

The company has released its latest yearly diversity report. The report shows that, overall, the company is still majority white and male, however, it has made small improvements in the past year. Here are the report’s major stats for 2018:
- Google’s overall workforce is 61.9% male and 30.9% female.
- Its tech workers are overwhelmingly male, however. 78.6% are male and only 21.4% female.
- Its non-tech workers are split by gender much more evenly with 52.2% male and 47.8% female.
- While just one in four of its leadership roles belongs to women at 74.5% male and 25.5% female.
- Overall, Google’s workforce is predominantly white (53.1%) and Asian (36.3%).
- Just 2.5% of its workforce is black, 3.6% Latinx, and 0.3% Native American. 4.2% of its employees identify as belonging to two or more races.
- 66.9% of Google’s leadership roles belong to white people, 26.3% to Asians, and just 2% to black people.
Overall, Google’s report concludes it needs to do better on diversity. As Danielle Brown, Google’s chief diversity & inclusion officer, notes:
Google’s workforce data demonstrates that if we want a better outcome, we need to evolve our approach. That’s why from now on ownership for diversity and inclusion will be shared between Google’s leadership team, People Operations, and Googlers. It’s also why we are all committed to accelerating progress, generating equitable outcomes, and ensuring our culture is supportive for everyone. Our strategy doesn’t provide all the answers, but we believe it will help us find them.