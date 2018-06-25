Why North Korea’s hacking should have been on the agenda at the Trump-Kim summit

When President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore earlier this month, the topic of denuclearization was the number-one issue on the table. And nuclear weapons are indeed an existential threat worth talking about. But many of us in the tech world were surprised that another threat from North Korea was not even on the agenda at the Singapore summit–hacking at the hands of North Korea.

North Korean cyber warfare has had a direct and immediate impact on the United States, South Korea, and other foreign countries. Indeed, not long before Trump and Kim met, North Korea was hacking into a South Korean think tank to obtain intel on South Korean National Security.

Prevention of nuclear war needed to be a top priority in the five-hour meeting, but to ignore the hacking threat that North Korea poses is irresponsible. The harm that could be caused by cyber warfare may seem less immediate than that from nuclear war, but it’s a major threat that could easily escalate to more direct forms of warfare.

“The reason North Korea has been harassing other countries is to demonstrate that North Korea has cyber-war capacity,” a North Korean defector told the BBC in 2015. “Their cyber attacks could have similar impacts as military attacks, killing people and destroying cities.”

North Korean hackers attacked private ATM accounts in South Korea to steal money from private citizens, and, more recently, they have been taking aim at banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Daily Beast reported that North Korea may also be planning to attack the U.S. power grid, something that could paralyze our financial systems, and demobilize major cities around the country.