The 5 best apps for following the World Cup 2018

The 2018 World Cup has begun and soccer fans around the world are gearing up for an exciting month. Yesterday, Russia defeated Saudi Arabia in a 5-0 game that kicked off the Moscow festivities–and the competition is only going to heat up from here on out.

For those who are unable to stay glued to a TV, computer, or phone for every second a game is on, there are a few apps to help you stay abreast of the daily wins and losses. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the best ones out there:

Want to watch the games via an app? NBC Sports and Telemundo are streaming every World Cup match on the app. It will also be a good language class because the games are being streamed in Spanish. (Telemundo owns the World Cup’s Spanish-language rights. For English-language streaming, head to Fox Sports.) BBC Sport: If you don’t trust U.S. coverage of soccer, you can turn to the BBC for a U.K. spin on the sport. The beloved broadcaster’s app has up-to-date information about matches, as well as analyses and game previews.

Any of these five choices will give you not only updates but in-depth information about the players and matches. With a month of games to go, soccer fans will have endless content at their fingertips. May the best team win!