Top 5 ads of the week: Nike, Under Armour, and, yes, even IHOB

As you know, the world is a pretty wacky place. A place where an American president can create a fake movie trailer about the fate of the world . And a place where IHOP can somehow capture the brand and marketing news cycle as if we lived in an alternative universe where pancakes were as buzzworthy as the new iPhone. Sure, some called their temporary new name, IHOB, “ The Most Obnoxious Brand Move of the Year ,” but IHOP president Darren Rebelez told AdAge that just this week the chain is selling four to seven times as many burgers. Sometimes a stupid stunt is just stupidly creative enough to work. Onward!

IHOP “Burgers, burgers, burgers”

What: A name change stunt to promote IHOP’s burger menu.

Who: IHOP, Droga5

Why we care: I don’t know how it worked or why it worked, but the fact remains that before this week, no one was talking about IHOP. And then they were. It’s not even an especially original move–remember Budweiser’s stint as “America”? Or Pizza Hut’s temporary swap to Pasta Hut? Perhaps calling themselves IHOB, in reference to the burgers they sell, was just too ludicrous to ignore. Or we completely underestimated people’s love of pancakes (and burgers?). Either way, with coverage across all major networks and news organizations, this was the earned media champ of the week.

Nike “Rise. Grind. Shine. Again.”

What: Nike celebrates Kevin Durant’s second consecutive NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, and his second NBA Finals MVP in a row.

Who: Nike

Why we care: While we might just remember his 33-foot three-point dagger in the final minute of the finals Game 3 to clinch the win, here Nike does its Nike-est to remind us that it takes a lot of quieter, tougher moments to get there.