Insurers turn to artificial intelligence in war on fraud

From bogus claims to shady brokers, insurance fraud costs companies and their customers more than $40 billion a year, the FBI estimates . And that’s excluding medical insurance fraud, which is estimated by industry groups to cost tens of billions more.

The staggering level of criminality costs us all, adding $400 to $700 a year to premiums we pay for our homes, cars, and healthcare, the feds say. There are simply not enough investigators to put a significant dent in the criminality, so the industry is turning to the machines.

Using artificial intelligence to pick out inconsistencies and unusual patterns has quickly become standard for insurance companies, whether they’re looking for sophisticated rings of fraudsters rigging auto accidents or just individuals embellishing how much their damaged property was worth.

“You can’t not do it–this is kind of part and parcel of modern insurance,” says Jim Guszcza, U.S. chief data scientist at Deloitte Consulting. “You can’t not have machine learning and predictive analytics for claims.”

Among the companies harnessing the power of data is Lemonade, a New York home and renters’ insurance startup founded in 2015 by two tech veterans. CEO Daniel Schreiber says the data-driven approach often lets Lemonade evaluate and pay out claims substantially quicker than many traditional insurers.

In about one third of cases, claims can be approved and paid out essentially instantly on approval by the company’s algorithms, he says. “Even if a human is involved, it’s radically quicker.”

Humans can also still review claims after they’ve been paid, checking up on and improving the automated processes, he says. That way, they can teach the algorithms what to be suspicious of in a claim–just as the machines can highlight suspicious factors they might miss.