Trump Foundation lawsuit: 5 allegations in New York’s legal complaint

In lieu of a gift for President Trump’s 72nd birthday Thursday, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued him —and three of his children—alleging “a pattern of persistent illegal conduct” involving the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

“The petition filed today alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct, occurring over more than a decade, that includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing transactions to benefit Mr. Trump’s personal and business interests, and violations of basic legal obligations for non-profit foundations,” Underwood’s office said in a statement.

The suit calls for the foundation to be dissolved and for Trump to be banned from serving as a director of any New York nonprofit for 10 years, as well as restitution of $2.8 million. Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. were also named in the suit. New York officials also wrote to the Federal Election Commission and Internal Revenue Service “identifying possible violations of federal law for further investigation and legal action by those federal agencies,” according to the statement. Trump has already denounced the lawsuit on Twitter, linking it to disgraced former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

Among the claims in the attorney general’s complaint: