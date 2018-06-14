Zach Galifianakis and Seinfeld trade insults in “Between Two Ferns”

Who: Zach Galifianakis, Jerry Seinfeld, and Cardi B.

Why we care: Comedy Central Roasts, where one comedian is honored with a firing squad of comedians insulting them, can be a blast to watch. (Well, except for one in particular.) Sometimes these roasts become tedious, as the succession of comedians continues to target one or two of the honorees’ perceived deficiencies. No such fatigue ever sets in on Between Two Ferns, the long-running web series in which host Zach Galifianakis inflicts mean-spirited jabs upon his famous guests. It’s never clear how the guest, who is of course in on the joke of the show, will respond. (Hillary Clinton, for instance, alternated between a stoic straight face and dagger-y side eye.) In the latest episode, Jerry Seinfeld suffers through Galifianakis’s insults with indignant silence, but eventually takes control and tosses some invective right back. Have a look at the whole video, which also features Cardi B and a surprise Seinfeld alum, below.