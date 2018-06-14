Watch the full video of Anthony Bourdain’s final Fast Company interview

The world lost a staggeringly talented chef, writer, TV personality, and humanitarian last week when Anthony Bourdain took his own life. Over the years, Fast Company was fortunate enough to interview Bourdain several times, the last of which took place this past September. We released an edited version of the filmed interview at the time, focusing on a section in which the chef discussed how and why successful people say “no” to certain opportunities. Considering that some fans may want a little more time with Bourdain now, Fast Company has unearthed the unedited video of the entire 24-minute conversation.