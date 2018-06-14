Kick off the World Cup with Nike, Adidas, Budweiser, and more

It’s here. Today the 2018 World Cup kicks off, featuring 32 teams playing 64 games over 33 days, in front of hundreds of millions of eye balls–and brands want a serious slice of that action. Like the Olympics, the World Cup is a chance every four years for marketers to tap into that unique emotional attachment people have for their athletic heroes, and the storylines and drama that any major competition inevitably creates. Whether you see it as an unprecedented festival of collective humanity, or a crass monument for rampant consumerism, there’s no denying its scope, impact and cultural significance.

Advertising is the World Cup’s hype man, designed to amp up our emotions and interest, and then channel that into a sale. This year, in addition to the usual suspects like Nike, Adidas, Budweiser, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola, our collection includes ads from broadcasters, Icelandic vodka, gambling sites, e-commerce platforms, Spotify’s special playlists and content, and one goosebump-inducing spot from a beer in Argentina.

Nike “Vai na Brasileiragem”

Here Nike has some fun with the Brazilian team, a bit of a throwback to a certain airport classic from World Cup 1998.

Adidas “Create the Answer”

Here the three-stripes keeps with its long-running, street style-inspired vibe by creating what appears to be a peek into our football-fashion-music Thunderdome future.

Budweiser “World Cup Drone Film”

Sure, an unimaginative title, but …drones! It’s both an ode to Wall-E, and a look at the terrifying future of ordering a beer at a game.

Visa “Press Conference”

One word: Zlatan. The big Swede had long been hinting he might come out of international retirement to play for Sweden in Russia, but close listeners would notice he was only saying he’d be in Russia–not actually playing. The jig was up when this campaign launched and it was revealed the newest member of LAFC would be playing spokesman instead of striker.

Coca-Cola “Colors”

Coke’s newest soccer anthem comes courtesy of Jason Derulo. Maybe it’ll finally get K’naan’s 2010 Coke ditty out of my head.