Here are several six-figure jobs that don’t require a college degree

As college degrees continue to climb in cost, some companies are losing the degree requirement altogether and pursuing alternative methods of recruiting talented employees. While research shows that people with a bachelor’s degree tend to fare better in lifetime earnings, you can still earn a good living without one. And while few jobs pay that kind of money at the start, these career options offer the potential of reaching a six-figure income without a four-year degree.

Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Logistics is big business, and companies need people who can get goods and products from point A to point B. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers keep the wheels of commerce turning by moving goods. As a reward for being able to get things where they need to go, these workers earn a mean annual wage of $92,460, with the 75th percentile earning more than $121,000 in 2017. Typically, entry-level jobs require a high school diploma, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Air traffic controllers

The people who keep planes moving in and out of airports can make serious bank. While an associate’s degree and intensive on-the-job training is required to be an air traffic controller, the median 2017 pay was $124,540 with the top 10% earning more than $175,800. Pay increases depending on the level of training and may fluctuate based on the area in which the controllers work.

Salespeople

While some companies require degrees as a matter of course, good salespeople have many opportunities to earn well as they build their skills and client base. Real estate salespeople must pass a course and be licensed in their state. According to the National Association of Realtors, 38% of members who had 16 years or more of experience made more than $100,000. From insurance to equipment to automobiles, virtually every product or service has a sales component to its business model.

Being successful in sales requires knowing your product and taking a business-minded approach, says Nick Cromydas, CEO of recruitment firm Hunt Club. “Outside sales representatives, they’re folks that are trying to scale their sales organizations very quickly that are passionate and hungry,” he says. And today’s technological advantages, such as customer relationship management and automated email marketing systems, can help salespeople stay organized, track leads, and increase sales, he says. He sees certain sales positions as excellent ways to make more than $100,000 with a high school diploma.

Radiation therapist

There is a wide array of technician roles within the healthcare community, such as sonographers, vascular technicians, and medical and clinical laboratory technicians. Each offers the promise to earn a median salary of approximately $50,000 to more than $65,000 per year.

An associate’s degree can also help you toward certification as a radiation therapist, who assists with radiation treatment for cancer and other diseases and can expect a median salary of $80,570, with top earners reaching $123,000, according to the BLS.